Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia DUI prevention effort under way ahead of Labor Day

August 26, 2019 4:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies across Virginia will be monitoring 120 checkpoints in the leadup to Labor Day as part of a campaign to combat driving under the influence.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports this year’s 18th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is the largest effort in years. Officials hope to combat last year’s increase in alcohol-related traffic deaths.

Ninety-eight agencies statewide are participating. The campaign began Aug. 16 and will run until Sept. 3.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said penalties for drunken driving in Virginia include a mandatory ignition interlock installation on the offender’s vehicle, up to a year of driver’s license suspension and jail time, and up to $2,500 in fines.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution