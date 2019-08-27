Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Virginia gov signs deal expanding Mattaponi reservation

August 27, 2019 5:06 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a land trust agreement that transfers more than 100 acres of land to the Mattaponi Indian Reservation.

The governor announced the deal Monday, saying it will almost double the size of the tribe’s current reservation in King William County.

The new land will be used to help preserve the tribe’s cultural preservation efforts that include hunting, fishing and trapping. The reservation currently houses about 75 residents and includes a church, museum and educational center.

