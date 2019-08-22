Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia penalized for high error rate in SNAP payments

August 22, 2019 1:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The federal government has penalized the Virginia Department of Social Services more than $3.8 million over food assistance payment errors.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the average rate of payment error nationwide for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was 6.5% in 2018. A report given Tuesday to a General Assembly subcommittee says Virginia’s payment error rate last year was 9.6%. Mistakes worth more than $37 contribute to the rate.

Department of Social Services Commissioner Duke Storen says the agency struggles with high turnover and employment vacancies, contributing to the number of errors.

Virginia will be able to enter into a settlement agreement with the federal government allowing it to use half of the penalty to reinvest into the program.

Advertisement

Storen says the agency is researching ways to decrease its error rate.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Robotic Process Automation (RPA),...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff