Virginia school board will keep defending transgender policy

August 19, 2019 3:03 pm
 
GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — A school board in Virginia says it will keep fighting in court to defend its transgender bathroom ban.

The Gloucester County School Board said Friday it intends to appeal a recent federal court decision that sided with former student Gavin Grimm.

The announcement follows a ruling by U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen that said the board’s bathroom policy violated Grimm’s constitutional rights and other federal protections.

The policy required transgender students to use private restrooms or bathrooms that correspond with their biological gender. The board said it was meant to protect students’ privacy.

The policy has been the focus of a legal battle for more than four years. Grimm’s 2015 lawsuit was once a federal test case and had come to embody the debate about transgender student rights.

