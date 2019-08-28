With sex crimes, NYPD moves to ‘victim-centered’ approach

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the most concrete changes to the New York Police Department’s evolving approach to sex crimes sit some 20 feet apart, flanking the lobby of a century-old Bronx police station that was known in the neighborhood’s more turbulent years as “Fort Apache.”

The first is a new waiting room designed to give victims of sexual violence a momentary oasis, away from the building’s usual hustle and bustle, before they meet with investigators. The second is a private interview room where detectives from the department’s revamped Special Victims Division can meet one-on-one with victims.

As part of that evolution, the police department will add a section to its weekly crime statistics report, beginning Wednesday, to reflect the number of sex assaults in the city as counted under the national standard in the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting system.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.