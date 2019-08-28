Listen Live Sports

Woman who claimed Texas attack was hoax deemed set for trial

August 28, 2019 11:12 am
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A woman who confronted the pastor of a Texas church where more than two dozen worshippers were gunned down and claimed the attack was staged has been deemed competent to stand trial.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that mental health experts determined 57-year-old Jodie Marie Mann, of San Marcos, is ready to stand trial on federal gun charges.

During a hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia denied her request to be released on bond.

Mann, who has referred to herself as “Conspiracy Granny,” last year accosted pastor Frank Pomeroy and demanded proof that the 2017 shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs actually occurred.

Mann was deemed incompetent in the months after she was arrested at the church along with her boyfriend at the time.

The boyfriend was armed and Mann is charged with illegally helping him obtain the gun, which he wasn’t allowed to have because of a prior conviction.

