Yemen government takes more southern areas from separatists

August 27, 2019 8:41 am
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say government forces have reclaimed more southern areas from separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates in clashes this week that killed at least 48 on both sides.

The officials said Tuesday that government forces took back several districts and towns in Abyan province, followed by a declaration of a cease-fire, in response to a call by the Saudi-led coalition.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the fighting with reporters.

Last week, government forces took control of the city of Ataq, the capital of oil-rich Shabwa province.

The government forces and the UAE-backed separatists are allies in the Saudi-led coalition that has been battling Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2015.

But in recent weeks, internal rivalry has boiled over, leading to clashes across the south.

