The Associated Press
 
Yemen official: No talks before separatists leave Aden

August 14, 2019 3:01 pm
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A top Yemeni official says separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates should withdraw from areas they seized in the port city of Aden before his government engages in talks with them.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdullah al-Hadrami on Wednesday has called for the Southern Transitional Council to hand over arms to the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

The separatists wrested control of Aden after four days of fighting earlier this month. More than 70 people were killed in the clashes.

Aden has been the seat of power for Hadi’s government since the Houthi rebels took over the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

A Saudi-led collation fighting the Houthis that includes the UAE has called for an immediate cease-fire and ordered the separatists to pull back.

