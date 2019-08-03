Listen Live Sports

Yemeni officials: forces pursue al-Qaida militants, 8 dead

August 3, 2019 2:33 pm
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials and tribal leaders say security forces are pursuing al-Qaida militants in the southern Abyan province, leaving at least seven extremists and one soldier dead.

The fighting comes a day after al-Qaida attacked and overran a military camp in the same province, killing at least 20 soldiers.

The troops chasing the militants Saturday through the mountainous areas of al-Mahfad district are part of a force trained by the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels since 2015.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to talk to reporters. The tribal leaders asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

In a statement, the security forces confirmed the soldier’s death and that the military camp was retaken Friday.

