Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
$1.1M hurricane recovery grant for Florida’s Mexico Beach

September 26, 2019 3:44 pm
 
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced a $1.1 million grant to Mexico Beach, the first of $25 million in state money that is expected to be disbursed to communities still reeling from last fall’s Hurricane Michael .

DeSantis announced the grant Thursday during a news conference in the community, which was hit hard by the hurricane when it swirled into Florida’s northern Gulf Coast last October.

Local officials say the money will go a long way in helping the tiny coastal city rebuild its infrastructure and public services.

The $1.1 million will be used for the town’s fire department and other public protection services.

With a $3.5 million annual budget, the city of about 1,200 residents has had few resources from which to draw on.

