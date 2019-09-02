Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
2 Dutch tourists guilty of trespassing at US security site

September 17, 2019 2:31 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Dutch tourists who wanted to take video of Area 51 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespass and illegal parking following their arrests at a different secure U.S. government site in Nevada.

A judge on Monday sentenced Govert Sweep and Ties (TEES’) Granzier to three days in the Nye County jail and fined them $2,280 apiece.

They also surrendered computer and camera equipment and an aerial drone.

In a Nye County sheriff’s office video news release , Sweep and Granzier say they’ll return to the Netherlands after their expected release Thursday.

They were arrested Sept. 10 in a car inside the Nevada National Security Site near Mercury.

That’s more than 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) from Area 51, the focus of events this weekend inspired by a hoax Facebook post inviting people to “see them aliens.”

