The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
3 politicians sorry for using, defending anti-Semitic trope

September 19, 2019 10:39 am
 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Three city council members in New Jersey’s capital city have apologized for using or defending anti-Semitic language while discussing actions taken by the city’s Jewish attorney.

Councilwoman Robin Vaughn apologized in a statement on Wednesday.

She says her defense of Council President Kathy McBride was wrong. McBride apologized at Tuesday’s council hearing, and Councilman George Muschal, who used the trope defending McBride, apologized early Wednesday.

McBride’s comments were initially made in a closed-door session. They became public after The Trentonian obtained a recording.

McBride expresses concern over a city legal settlement with an injured woman.

She said she was sad the city’s legal department could “wait her out and Jew her down” into accepting less money.

Vaughn and Muschal defended the language.

City attorney Peter Cohen, who is Jewish, oversaw the settlement.

