The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Absentee voting gets underway soon in Virginia

September 19, 2019 4:18 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Absentee voting is about to get underway in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Elections says absentee voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Friday. Qualified voters can cast a ballot through in-person absentee voting at their local registrar’s office or by mail.

To vote absentee, registered voters must meet one of 20 eligibility requirements. Qualifying reasons to vote absentee include pregnancy, a religious obligation or personal business or vacation outside where you live on Election Day.

Voters can request an absentee ballot online .

The deadline to register to vote for the November General Election is Oct. 15.

