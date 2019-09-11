Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Advocacy group to promote new Virginia redistricting plan

September 11, 2019 4:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — An advocacy group that wants to overhaul of how Virginia draws its legislative and congressional maps is holding a series of town halls to promote a compromise plan state lawmakers tentatively approved earlier this year.

OneVirginia2021 is set to host a town hall in Virginia Beach next week with similar events planned in the future.

The group is looking to build support for a proposed constitutional amendment to create a new commission empowered to draw legislative and congressional maps during the next redistricting process in 2021. Lawmakers draw the maps themselves under the current practice.

The plan has to be approved by the General Assembly two years in a row and then by voters to take effect.

Advertisement

Several black lawmakers oppose the proposed commission.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|13 Arctic Day 2019
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate