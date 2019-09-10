Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Albania: Ex-minister faces 12-year term in cannabis probe

September 10, 2019 10:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian prosecutors are seeking a 12-year prison term for a former Albanian interior minister accused of being tied to a crime network suspected of trafficking large amounts of cannabis.

Saimir Tahiri has been under investigation for two years on suspicion of drug trafficking, corruption and involvement in a criminal organization.

The 49-year-old rejects the charges and denies any connections to the alleged trafficking network that also led to the arrests in Italy and Albania of suspected ringleaders.

Prosecutors proposed their sentence on Tuesday. Tahiri briefly was held under house arrest last year.

Advertisement

Some of the network’s leaders have been arrested in Italy and Albania.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Tahiri resigned as a ruling Socialist Party lawmaker in May 2018. He was interior minister during 2013-2017.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria