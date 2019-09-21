Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Albanian ship rescues 111 migrants in the Aegean Sea

September 21, 2019 7:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Defense Ministry says one of its ships in the Aegean Sea has rescued 111 migrants trying to cross into Greece, and has handed them over to Turkish authorities.

Defense Minister Olta Xhacka on Saturday wrote on her Facebook page that the Syrian, Iraqi and Palestinian migrants were “rescued in three different operations within a few hours in the waters between Turkey and Greece.”

She added the migrants were found late Friday evening by the Oriku ship, part of Frontex, the European Union’s border control force, in two speedboats and a small boat. They were handed over to the Turkish Coast guard.”

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, is part of the Western military alliance’s maritime mission in the Aegean Sea.

Advertisement

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson