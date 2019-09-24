Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Amnesty says EU failing to properly protect activists

September 24, 2019 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — Amnesty International says the European Union is failing to properly support rights activists in countries like Saudi Arabia.

In a new report Wednesday, the rights group says “restrictions that are suffocating civil society in Saudi Arabia have not been met with a clear response from the EU.”

It notes the plight of Saudi activist Mohammed al-Otaibi, who was blocked from seeking refuge in Norway despite holding a visa, saying EU countries “failed to speak out on his defense and further exposed him to injustice.”

The groups says a lack of clear EU strategy to protect activists means its efforts “risk being perceived as arbitrary at best and politically motivated at worst.”

Advertisement

It says that “despite complex relations with China, the EU uses much more public diplomacy” to raise concerns there.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches