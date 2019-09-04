Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

As students return to school, new tobacco ban in effect

September 4, 2019 5:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia students are returning to tobacco-free campuses this week.

That’s because a state law that took effect July 1 bans tobacco on school property for every district in every school-related setting, including activities off campus. The new policies also cover e-cigarette use.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Virginia is one of just 19 states with a full school tobacco ban.

Most districts already had such policies in effect, but many school systems had to craft them over the summer.

Advertisement

Marge White is deputy director of the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth. She says if kids don’t see tobacco and e-cigarette use, “that creates a norm that it is not acceptable.”

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
9|4 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia