Attorney ‘disappointed’ he hasn’t heard from McGrath over ad

September 6, 2019 9:20 pm
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Amy McGrath’s Senate campaign has missed a deadline set by an attorney seeking a reply to demands from two retired coal miners that their images be removed from an ad attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McGrath’s campaign says both men signed a form giving their permission to appear in the TV ad. The miners appear only briefly in the commercial and had no speaking roles.

The attorney sent McGrath’s campaign a cease-and-desist letter dated Wednesday demanding that the campaign stop using the miners’ images in the ad.

The letter sought a response by the close of business Friday. By early evening, attorney Christopher Thacker said he had not heard from McGrath’s campaign.

A McGrath campaign spokesman said Friday night that the campaign is “in the process of responding.”

