Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Austin to be first US city to fund abortion support services

September 12, 2019 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion advocates say Texas’ capital of Austin has become the first city in the nation to provide funding toward logistical services for abortion access.

The Austin City Council voted on Tuesday to allocate $150,000 of its next year’s budget for transportation, lodging and childcare for local women seeking abortions.

Sarah Lopez of Fund Texas Choice says the move made “Austin the first city in the nation to provide practical support funding for residents seeking an abortion.”

It comes in the wake of a new Texas law passed this year that bans contracts between abortion providers and government entities.

Advertisement

Austin Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza says the funding will break down some of the barriers created by restrictions at the state and federal level that limit access to abortion.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate