Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bangladesh’s leading cellphone companies in legal tussle

September 18, 2019 7:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s two leading cellphone companies are negotiating with a regulator over claims of more than $1.5 billion in unpaid taxes as they face threats of losing their licenses amid a legal battle that could hurt investor confidence.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has asked Grameenphone, a subsidiary of Norwegian telecom giant Telenor, and Robi, an entity with majority shares owned by Malaysia’s Axiata Group Berhad, to pay about $1.52 billion and threatened to cancel their license if they fail to do so.

On Wednesday, Grameenphone officials met with Bangladesh’s finance minister to try to resolve the case.

The two companies say the audits by the BTRC are flawed.

Advertisement

The regulator has accused the companies of evading spectrum fees, value added tax and revenue since December 2014.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year