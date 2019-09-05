Listen Live Sports

Bennet education plan promises free preschool, other reforms

September 5, 2019 9:42 am
 
DENVER (AP) — Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado is vowing to implement free preschool and community college if he becomes president.

Bennet is in a crowded field competing for the Democratic presidential nomination. He was superintendent of Denver Public Schools before entering the Senate. On Thursday he released a sweeping education plan from preschool to college.

Besides free, universal preschool and free community college, Bennet says he wants to eventually have debt-free public colleges. In K-12 schools, Bennet wants to increase federal spending to reduce local education disparities that lead to wealthy areas getting more school dollars than poorer ones.

Bennet says he’d fund the plan by repealing President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

