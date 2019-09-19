Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bernie Sanders says he’s reached 1 million individual donors

September 19, 2019 9:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ campaign says that it has received contributions from more than 1 million individual donors and that it’s the first in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field to do so.

In a statement Thursday, the Vermont senator’s campaign says more than 99.9% of those donors hadn’t reached maximum federal donation limits, meaning they could give more.

It says 125,000-plus donors had agreed to make recurring contributions.

Campaign manager Faiz Shakir says, “Our strength is in numbers, and that is why Bernie Sanders is the only candidate who is able to say his campaign will rely only on grassroots funding in both the primary and against Donald Trump.”

Advertisement

The announcement comes after the campaign announced staff shake-ups in Iowa and New Hampshire, which kick off the Democratic presidential nominating process.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year