Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bill creating coin honoring Christa McAuliffe is approved

September 19, 2019 5:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation is welcoming the passage of a bill that will create a commemorative coin to honor Christa McAuliffe, the Concord High School teacher who died in the space shuttle Challenger disaster 33 years ago.

The bill passed the Senate in July and House version was approved Thursday. The bill now goes to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The bill calls for the creation of a $1 coin to raise money for the FIRST Robotics program. The lawmakers say the coin honors McAuliffe and reaffirms Congress’ commitment to invest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education.

McAuliffe would have been NASA’s first designated teacher in space. She and six crewmates were killed when the Challenger broke apart shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year