Brazil police arrest son of ex-official in bribes case

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian federal police arrested the son of a former energy minister Friday as part of an investigation into corruption and money laundering involving construction of the huge Belo Monte dam.

The warrant against Marcio Lobao authorized a renewable, five-day temporary arrest.

Prosecutors in the state of Parana said that they suspect Lobao and his father received bribes worth 50 million reals (about $12 million) from construction conglomerate Odebrecht and another company between 2008 and 2014.

“Evidence indicates that the fees were delivered in cash to a law firm linked to the Lobao family, in Rio de Janeiro,” and the money was then laundered through art and real estate acquisitions, prosecutors wrote in a statement.

Art galleries and bank employees are also a target of search and seizure warrants.

Prosecutors say they have evidence that Lobao was involved in money laundering up until this year.

His father, Edison Lobao, was energy minister from 2008 to 2010 and then again from 2011 to 2015, serving under Presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff.

The investigation is part of the Car Wash anti-graft probe that has led to the incarceration of top businessmen and politicians, including ex-President da Silva.

Overall, it is looking into 40 contracts amounting to one billion reals.

