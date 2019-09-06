Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

China criticizes US opposition to Chinese 5G telecom tech

September 6, 2019 8:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday criticized Washington’s opposition to Chinese-made next-generation telecoms technology after Vice President Mike Pence called on Iceland and other governments to find alternatives.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, accused American leaders of “abusing the concept of national security” to block Chinese commercial activity.

China’s Huawei Technologies Ltd. is a leader in next-generation, or 5G, technology. Washington says Huawei is a security risk, an accusation the company denies.

Huawei, the country’s first global tech brand, is at the center of U.S.-Chinese tension over economic and technological competition. The company accused U.S. authorities this week of launching cyberattacks to break into its computer systems and of trying to coerce Huawei employees to supply information about it.

Advertisement

Washington wants to “work with Iceland and other freedom-loving nations to find alternatives to essentially China’s state-based 5G operation,” Pence said in a meeting this week with Iceland’s prime minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Geng complained that American leaders made “irresponsible remarks” about “normal business cooperation” involving Chinese companies.

“This is a typical hegemonism and the politicization of economic and trade issues,” Geng said at a regular news briefing. “China is firmly opposed to this.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot