Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

China demands US drop latest sanctions over Iran oil

September 26, 2019 6:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded that Washington drop sanctions imposed on Chinese companies and executives for transporting Iranian oil.

The foreign ministry on Thursday criticized the use of U.S. laws against Chinese companies and called on the Trump administration to “immediately correct the wrong approach.”

A ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said China’s dealings with Iran are in line with international law “and must be respected.”

The penalties announced Wednesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo apply to six Chinese companies and their chief executives. They include units of major Chinese state-owned companies.

Advertisement

Geng said Washington “disregards the legitimate rights and interests of all parties and wields the stick of sanctions at will. It tramples on the basic norms governing international relations.”

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches