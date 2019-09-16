Listen Live Sports

Collins’ aide: New Kavanaugh accusation ‘lacks an accuser’

September 16, 2019 6:52 pm
 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A spokeswoman for Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins says newly disclosed allegations of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh are not adding anything new to what’s already been reported.

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Democrat who hopes to unseat Collins next year, says she’s “tired of hoping that Susan Collins does the right thing.”

Collins voted to confirm Kavanaugh last October.

The new revelation was published in a “news analysis” in The New York Times’ Sunday opinion section. It was later updated to note the alleged victim did not speak to the authors and told friends she didn’t recall the incident.

Collins’ spokeswoman, Annie Clark, said Monday evening that the new allegation is an “accusation that lacks an accuser.”

