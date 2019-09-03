Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Companies deny wrongdoing in fatal Virginia helicopter crash

September 3, 2019 11:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The company that manufactured a helicopter that crashed and killed two Virginia state troopers monitoring a white nationalist rally says it’s not guilty of negligence and fraud.

The Daily Progress reports widows Amanda Bates and Karen Cullen filed a lawsuit in June that accuses various companies responsible for manufacturing and maintaining the helicopter of wrongdoing in their husbands’ deaths. They allege the helicopter that crashed the day of the 2017 Charlottesville rally should’ve been retired and didn’t receive proper inspections.

The lawsuit names entities of Rolls-Royce Corp. and Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Dallas Airmotive Inc., Triumph Group Inc., Uniflight West Penn LLC and Goodrich Pump & Engine Control Systems Inc.

Bell Helicopter Textron and Rolls-Royce deny responsibility and say the claims are insufficient. Dallas Airmotive filed a motion to dismiss.

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight