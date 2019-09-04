Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Corruption charges against ex-Rep. Aaron Schock dismissed

September 4, 2019 4:42 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Corruption charges against former Rep. Aaron Schock have been dismissed under a deal struck with prosecutors in March.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kennelly ordered an indictment against Schock dismissed on Wednesday.

The Illinois Republican resigned from Congress in 2015 amid scrutiny of his spending, including decorating his office in the style of the “Downton Abbey” TV series. He was indicted a year later on two dozen counts that included wire fraud and falsification of election commission filings.

Under the deal, Schock agreed to repay his campaign committees nearly $68,000 and work with the Internal Revenue Service to determine how much he owes in taxes for income he didn’t report between 2010 and 2015.

Schock didn’t appear in court. A message seeking comment was left for his spokesman.

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of former Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock.

