Man charged with shooting 3 at Walmart to be extradited

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of shooting two Walmart workers and a police officer won’t fight extradition to face murder charges in his home state.

Martez Abram appeared in court in Tennessee on Friday on a fugitive warrant. He waived extradition proceedings.

The 39-year-old Abram was treated at a Memphis hospital after he was shot by police and arrested July 30 at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi.

Authorities say Abram had been suspended from his job before he shot two co-workers and a police officer. The employees died. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and survived.

Several court hearings for Abram have been delayed because of his hospitalization.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee have signed extradition warrants.

