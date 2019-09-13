Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Czech prosecutors drop fraud charges against Czech PM

September 13, 2019 6:01 am
 
PRAGUE (AP) — Prague prosecutors say they have decided to drop charges against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis over alleged fraud involving European Union subsidies.

The prosecutors announced the decision on Friday after evaluating the police recommendation to indict Babis. Their actions can still be overturned by the prosecutor general.

The case involves a farm that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of some 250 companies to members of Babis’ family.

The subsidies were meant for medium-sized and small businesses and Agrofert would not have been eligible for them. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.

Babis, a billionaire populist, has denied any wrongdoing.

