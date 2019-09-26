Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DC regulatory worker accused in multi-state drug ring

September 26, 2019 3:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., regulatory agency worker is accused of dealing drugs, sometimes just outside his office near an elementary school.

News outlets report Darrell Marcellus Pope has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute at least 40 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs worker is set to appear in court Friday, as is the man he named as his supplier. Ronald Maxwell Gorham was arrested on similar charges.

Court records say federal authorities have been investigating Pope for months under the suspicion that he was part of a network of drug dealers based in Virginia. They say the Maryland man repeatedly sold drugs to an undercover officer and informant this summer and was seen carrying a pistol during an exchange last week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches