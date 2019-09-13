Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
December trial for commando accused of killing bomb-maker

September 13, 2019
 
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — A former U.S. Army commando will face a military trial in December on allegations that he murdered a bomb-maker years ago in Afghanistan.

U.S. Army spokesman Lt. Col. Loren Bymer said late Thursday in a news release that Maj. Mathew Golsteyn’s court-martial is scheduled to begin Dec. 2 in a Fort Bragg courthouse. The electronic docket shows Golsteyn is charged with murder.

The charge stems from the former Green Beret’s 2010 deployment to Afghanistan when he’s accused of killing the suspected bomb-maker.

Golsteyn has said he believes the Afghan was a legal target because of his behavior at the time of the shooting.

The case has piqued the attention of the commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, who suggested in a tweet last year that he would look into the matter.

