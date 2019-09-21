Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DHS gives Frederick County nearly $5.5M to hire firefighters

September 21, 2019 6:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Frederick County is set to receive a nearly $5.5 million federal grant to hire more firefighters.

The Frederick News-Post reports the grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will allow the county to hire 38 firefighters. It will cover 75 percent of the new hires’ salaries and benefits for two years.

Acting County Fire Chief Tom Coe says the grant will help get “people onto the streets sooner.”

Recruits are expected to begin training in March.

Advertisement

The newspaper reports this isn’t the first time the county receives this type of grant. In 2016, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services hired 41 firefighters through a nearly $6.4 million grant.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Coe said 37 vacancies must be filled before any individuals hired through the federal grant can begin training.

___

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson