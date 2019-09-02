Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Downing Street dog moves in with UK prime minister

September 2, 2019 8:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — And they call it puppy love…

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds on Monday welcomed a rescue puppy to their Downing Street home. The male Jack Russell, who has yet to be named, is a rescue from a Welsh puppy farm.

The Friends of Animals Wales charity says they are “absolutely overjoyed” that the “wonky” puppy has found such devoted owners.

The charity says: “This little man will want for nothing in his life, what could be better than that?”

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear what Larry — the often-photographed resident cat of Downing Street — will think of the new arrival.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations