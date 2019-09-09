Egypt wants Sudan off US terror list

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister on Monday called for more support for neighboring Sudan’s new civilian-led government, including getting the African country off the U.S. list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

The U.S. named Sudan a state sponsor of terrorism in 1993. In one of its last acts, the Obama administration began a formal process to de-list Sudan, but this was put on hold when mass protests erupted in December against President Omar al-Bashir’s three-decade rule.

Sameh Shoukry said Egypt is now working with Washington to end Sudan’s international pariah status. The country has a newly installed government under a power sharing agreement between the pro-democracy movement and the military, which ousted al-Bashir in April and many feared would cling onto power.

“What the Sudanese people have achieved is a role model,” Shoukry told a joint news conference at the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, with the country’s first woman foreign minister, Asmaa Abdalla.

He said Egypt has been working with regional and Western allies to build support for the transitional government and that efforts “to coordinate strongly with the Sudanese government will continue.”

Shoukry was the first foreign official to visit Sudan after its new cabinet was sworn in Sunday.

He also met with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the sovereign council, and the new prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok.

Sudan says that removing it from the U.S. list of countries sponsoring terrorism is crucial to rebuilding the country and readmitting it into the international economy after years of sanctions.

Prime Minister Hamdok said last week that he’d already held a “long discussion” with the Trump administration on the matter.

He also told a local TV station in August that Sudan needs up to $8 billion in foreign aid in the next two years and another $2 billion deposited as reserves to shore up the plunging local currency.

For years, Egypt’s ties with Sudan were frayed by repeated failures to reach a deal over an upstream Nile dam being built by Ethiopia, and the revival of a longstanding dispute over a border territory held by Cairo and claimed by Khartoum.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Abdalla said talks did not touch on the dispute over the Egyptian-held border territory known as the Halayeb Triangle, which dates back to British colonial times.

Egypt accused al-Bashir of siding with Ethiopia in the dispute over the soon-to-be-completed upstream dam. Egypt fears the dam could reduce its share of the Nile River which serves as a lifeline for the country’s 100 million people. Previous attempts at resolving the lasting dispute have failed.

