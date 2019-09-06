Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
El Salvador creates OAS-backed anti-corruption commission

September 6, 2019 8:41 pm
 
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s president on Friday inaugurated an anti-corruption commission with support from the Organization of American States.

The move came just three days after a similar U.N.-backed commission was shut down in Guatemala.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said the new commission’s work rooting out corruption in the Central American nation will start immediately.

Bukele said the International Commission Against Impunity will be known as CICIES, for its Spanish initials.

OAS representative Luis Porto said an advance team would arrive in El Salvador next week to set up administrative arrangements.

