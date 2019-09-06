Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-Starbucks CEO Schultz rules out independent 2020 bid

September 6, 2019 6:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he’s no longer considering an independent presidential bid.

Schultz said Friday in a letter posted on his website, “I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time.”

Schultz faced intense resistance from Democratic activists who feared an independent run would give President Donald Trump an easier path to reelection. Schultz says not enough people are willing to back an independent because they fear doing so “might lead to reelecting a uniquely dangerous incumbent president.”

Schultz announced in June he was taking a “detour” from a possible independent 2020 bid, citing health concerns. The billionaire businessman said at the time he’d revisit his presidential ambitions after Labor Day.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot