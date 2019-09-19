Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-UK PM Cameron says he sought queen’s help in Scots vote

September 19, 2019 4:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister David Cameron says he asked Queen Elizabeth II to help the pro-“remain” side in Scotland’s 2014 independence referendum.

Cameron told the BBC that he felt “panic” that the pro-secession side might win, and told the queen’s private secretary that “just a raising of the eyebrow, even, you know, a quarter of an inch, we thought would make a difference.”

The queen is expected to stay out of politics and rarely makes her personal views public. So she surprised many when she told well-wishers days before the referendum that Scots should “think very carefully about the future” before voting.

The pro-remain side won the vote by 55% to 45%.

Advertisement

Cameron said Thursday that “I didn’t ask for anything improper to be said or done” by the queen.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year