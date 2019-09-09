Experts say adapting to climate change can pay off manifold

BERLIN (AP) — A group of leaders from business, politics and science says a massive investment in adapting to climate change over the next decade would reap significant returns, as countries avoid catastrophic losses and boost their economies.

The Global Commission on Adaptation, made up of dozens of prominent figures including Bill Gates and former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, released a report Tuesday urging governments and businesses to tackle the consequences of climate change, in addition to trying to curb it.

The report proposes investing $1.9 trillion between 2020 and 2030 in areas such as early warning systems, infrastructure that can withstand rising sea levels and extreme weather, and boosting agriculture to cope with droughts.

The experts cited examples from the Netherlands, Bangladesh and London that they said had helped save lives or protect valuable land.

