Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg heads to Washington

September 18, 2019 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in Washington Thursday to meet with lawmakers and talk about internet regulation.

The company said the meetings are not public and it did not give details on whom Zuckerberg is meeting with and what, exactly, he’ll discuss.

Facebook is under growing pressure from lawmakers and regulators concerned about how it protects users’ privacy and about its potentially anticompetitive behavior. In July, the Federal Trade Commission fined the company a record $5 billion for privacy violations. Facebook also faces investigations into possible anticompetitive behavior, such as its habit of buying potential rivals like Instagram.

Zuckerberg’s most recent public visit to Washington was last spring when he testified before Congress about privacy, election interference and other issues.

Advertisement

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year