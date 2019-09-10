Listen Live Sports

Fare evasion stop at DC Metro leads to drug, gun charges

September 10, 2019 3:45 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities in Washington, D.C., say they found drugs and guns when they stopped and searched a man suspected of fare evasion at the Pentagon City Metro station.

WTOP-FM reports 24-year-old Malike Razon Brittain, of Clinton, Maryland, has been arrested on charges including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while unlawfully carrying narcotics and fare evasion.

Metro Transit police say officers stopped Brittain on Thursday and he refused to provide his ID so a fare evasion citation could be issued. They say his refusal led to a search that uncovered an assault rifle-pistol, a revolver, cocaine, and prescription drugs mixed with the opiate codeine.

He’s being held without bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

