Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

FBI searches DC regulatory agency; 1 worker now on leave

September 25, 2019 5:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has searched the headquarters of the Washington, D.C., Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.

Deputy Mayor Lucinda Babers oversees the agency and tells The Washington Post that the Tuesday search focused on the workstation of a single employee. Officials didn’t immediately identify the employee, who has since been placed on administrative leave.

FBI Washington Field Office spokeswoman Melanie Lowry would only confirm that there was court-authorized law enforcement activity at the agency. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Babers said in a statement that the search wasn’t related to operations of the agency, which is responsible for housing code enforcement and occupational licensing. The agency has been heavily criticized since a fire at an unlicensed rental row house last month killed two tenants, including a 9-year-old boy.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches