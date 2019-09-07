Listen Live Sports

Finland’s centrist party picks new head, 3rd female leader

September 7, 2019 2:36 pm
 
HELSINKI (AP) — The party that previously held the prime minister’s office in Finland has picked a 32-year-old lawmaker and economic affairs minister as its new leader.

A Center Party congress on Saturday made Katri Kulmuni the party’s chairwoman on Saturday. Kulmuni is the third woman to lead the party.

She replaces former Prime Minister Juha Sipila. He led a center-right government and the Center Party but said he would step down after a record-low performance in an April general election.

Kulmuni serves as economic affairs minister in Finland’s current center-left government.

A recent poll by Finnish public broadcaster YLE showed support for the Center Party at 11.6%. In late 2014, the party polled at 27% support.

