Flores becomes 5th Texas GOP congressman retiring in 2020

September 4, 2019 10:27 am
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Five-term Texas Rep. Bill Flores won’t run for re-election in 2020, becoming the state’s fifth Republican congressman to say he’s leaving.

His announcement Wednesday brings the number of House Republicans retiring next year to 15.

One-third of them are from Texas, where a generation of GOP dominance is weakening amid demographic changes and booming suburbs that are trending to Democrats.

Flores easily held onto to his mostly rural district last year, unlike other Republican incumbents who got a scare in races closer to Texas’ big cities.

Flores says he made a commitment when he first ran for Congress that he would serve fewer than six terms.

Among the other Texans leaving are Will Hurd, the House’s only black Republican, and Rep. Michael Conaway, a former House Agriculture Committee chairman.

