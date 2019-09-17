Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former Foxconn chief abandons run for Taiwan presidency

September 17, 2019 1:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Former Foxconn CEO Terry Gou has given up on making an independent bid for Taiwan’s presidency, citing an “abominable election atmosphere” and bullying of his supporters.

Gou announced his decision in a statement late Monday, one day before a deadline to register for the race.

The move leaves two main candidates in the January election — incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party and Han Kuo-yu, a populist mayor who defeated Gou in the Nationalist Party primary in July.

Gou stepped down in June as head of Foxconn, a company he founded and built into a leading contract manufacturer of the iPhone and other consumer electronics.

Advertisement

He resigned from the Nationalist Party last week, fueling speculation that he would run as an independent.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

His possible entry into the race threatened to divide the Nationalists, who wanted party members to unite behind their candidate. Han, the mayor of the port city of Kaohsiung, is trailing Tsai in the polls.

In a video message posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Gou blamed personal and factional interests for dividing society.

“I am not willing to participate and cannot bear seeing my supporters being bullied,” he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies