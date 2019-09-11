Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Foxconn ex-chairman weighs independent candidacy in Taiwan

September 11, 2019 4:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The former chairman of Foxconn has met with a prominent Taiwanese lawmaker as he weighs a possible independent run for president.

Terry Gou held a closed-door meeting Wednesday with former legislative leader Wang Jin-pyng.

Wang said afterward that Gou said he is still considering whether to enter the race.

Gou said only that he and Wang share the view that the interests of the Taiwanese people should be greater than the interests of Wang’s Nationalist Party. Gou lost a bid to be the Nationalist candidate for the presidency after stepping down as the head of Foxconn in June.

Advertisement

An aide has said he would run as an independent if he joins the fray. He has until Tuesday to decide.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Foxconn is a major contract manufacturer of electronics including the iPhone.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|13 Arctic Day 2019
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate