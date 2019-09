Foxconn ex-chairman weighs independent candidacy in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The former chairman of Foxconn has met with a prominent Taiwanese lawmaker as he weighs a possible independent run for president.

Terry Gou held a closed-door meeting Wednesday with former legislative leader Wang Jin-pyng.

Wang said afterward that Gou said he is still considering whether to enter the race.

Gou said only that he and Wang share the view that the interests of the Taiwanese people should be greater than the interests of Wang’s Nationalist Party. Gou lost a bid to be the Nationalist candidate for the presidency after stepping down as the head of Foxconn in June.

An aide has said he would run as an independent if he joins the fray. He has until Tuesday to decide.

Foxconn is a major contract manufacturer of electronics including the iPhone.

