Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

France set to debate bill to extend IVF to single women

September 24, 2019 6:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament is set to debate a bill that would give single women and lesbian couples access to in-vitro fertilization and related procedures.

The bioethics bill with the measure arrives Tuesday at the National Assembly. French law currently allows assisted reproduction only for infertile heterosexual couples.

The country’s health care system would cover the cost of the procedures for all women under 43.

It also would allow children conceived with donated sperm to find out the donor’s identity upon demand when they reach age 18, a change from France’s current strict donor anonymity protections.

Advertisement

The measure is sensitive in a country where a law allowing same-sex marriage in 2013 saw hundreds of thousands of protesters in Paris.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

The new bill does not cover surrogacy arrangements, which are banned in France.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches