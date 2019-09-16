Listen Live Sports

French First Lady sets up adult school in poor Paris suburb

September 16, 2019 11:04 am
 
PARIS (AP) — France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron has visited a new adult school she helped found in a poor Paris suburb.

The wife of President Emmanuel Macron, who was a teacher, said Monday that she is involved in the school’s management and will give occasional literature classes.

The place, dedicated to job seekers aged between 25 and 48, is located in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois, where two boys died after fleeing police in 2005. Their deaths led to weeks of rioting over discrimination and poverty in France.

She said she considers the school a “very important” mission and wants to “show that at any age, you can start a new career.”

Brigitte Macron, 66, retired as a high-school literature teacher in 2015. Her husband became president in 2017.

